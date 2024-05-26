Man is charged with Birmingham Pride assault allegations
A 23-year-old man has been charged after three other men were assaulted ahead of the Birmingham Pride festival.
The incident relates to an alleged hate crime disorder at a pub, in Hurst Street, on Friday evening when three men, aged 30, 31 and 34, were hurt.
Jack Dalton, of Birmingham, has now been charged with three counts of assault. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham magistrates tomorrow.