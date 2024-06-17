Police probe after three people hurt in shooting at Smethwick restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police are investigating the incident at Avenue Bar and Restaurant on Rolfe Street, which happened at about 3.30am on Monday.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were both taken to hospital with "serious injuries".

The incident happened at Avenue Bar Restaurant and Grill, Smethwick. Photo: Google

A woman was also hurt and taken to hospital but has since been discharged, West Midlands Police has confirmed.

A statement from the force reads: "We are reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries to identify who was responsible.

"Officers are increasing their patrols the area in the coming days as we know how concerning this incident is for the community."

Police have also closed roads in the area, with motorists advised to seek alternative routes.

Bus services, including the National Express West Midlands service number 54 and 54A – which runs between West Bromwich and Worlds End – have been diverted via Soho Way.

Anyone with information about the shooting or those who were at the venue should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 412 of June 17.

The Express and Star has approached Avenue Bar and Restaurant for comment.