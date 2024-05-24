Shock and disbelief as thieves steal historic Tettenhall Railway sign ahead of 10th anniversary celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The distinctive brown and cream sign was removed from the Tettenhall Heritage Transport Centre leaving volunteers and the local community distraught.

The crime happened last weekend just as volunteers at the centre are planning a celebration event on Sunday marking a decade since it opened.

The sign had been lovingly restored by a volunteer at the charity and a public appeal about the crime will hopefully make it "too hot to handle" for buyers and sellers.

The Heritage Centre posted a picture of the sign with the appeal: "A shout out to all Railway Memorabilia collectors:

"The Tettenhall station sign has been stolen! Please keep an eye out for the sign or individual letters being offered for sale."

Curators Pete Stant and Andy Hughes where the sign used to be

Heritage Centre supporter Lawrence Cornaby said: "Unbelievable that some scum bags have stolen the Tettenhall station sign of which was restored to its glory by a member of our heritage centre.

"Scrap dealers keep an eye out for the letters of this sign being offered as scrap, also keep an eye out at railways enthusiast stations for being offered for sale as it is."

Mervyn Srodzinsky believes unless the sign was stolen for its scrap metal value then it will be almost worthless to its new owners.

He said: "Absolutely pointless theft. Most enthusiasts will be aware that’s it’s been stolen. So some lowlife or receiver of stolen goods will just have it hidden in a shed or garage. Unless of course it’s been taken away just as a scrap metal theft."

Rail enthusiasts from across the country joined in the centre's quest to find the sign with Scottish groups sharing pictures and information.

In happier days, volunteers with the sign last year

Curator Pete Stant inviting everyone to the Henwood Road on Sunday, he said: "We are celebrating the life of historian and author Alec Brew - the founder of TTHC.

"There will be pedal cars for a photo opportunity with the children, Aircraft cockpits to sit in, bicycles and motor cycles. Engines, small and large... some may even run! A model railway and plenty of local history memorabilia and lots of other interesting 'stuff'.

"We have a well stocked shop where we have a number of Alec Brew's local history books on sale."

Follow the centre on Facebook for more updates and information about events.