Man who stashed drugs in air vent and told police he had cocaine in his underwear avoids jail

Mark Fullard was stopped whilst driving a Ford Fiesta in Sandy Lane, Rugeley, in January of last year.

The 48-year-old, of Chichester Close in Rugeley, told officers he had cocaine hidden in his underwear before being searched.

After arresting him, police went to his home where they found multiple deals of cocaine, ecstasy pills and crystal MDMA hidden in an air vent, along with scales, cannabis and about £11,000 in cash.

Class A drugs were found in the air vent in the home

The total value of the drugs seized was estimated to be around £7,000.

After being questioned in custody, Fullard was charged with the offences and sent to court where he admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possessing cannabis and possessing a class C drug.

Around £11,000 in cash was also discovered

He was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Stafford Crown Court on May 17 and ordered to carry out 20 days of unpaid work.

Det Sgt Jon Bradbury at Staffordshire Police who dealt with the case, said: "This is a clear example of how we are targeting illegal drug supply on a proactive basis and acting on local intelligence.

“We are using a range of different tactics to tackle the concerns of local communities and to go after those who are involved in organised crime across Staffordshire.”