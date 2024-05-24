Guns seized and two men charged over separate firearms offences in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police charged a 23-year-old man with possessing a firearm and an offensive weapon after a drugs warrant was carried out at an industrial estate in Willenhall.

During the search on March 11, officers seized a firearm and a machete from vehicles at the premises, one of which is believed to have been stolen.

On Thursday morning, investigators arrested a man from an address in Low Hill.

Danny Brough has been charged with possessing a firearm, a blade and cannabis. He has been also been charged with handling stolen goods and driving offences including driving without insurance.

In a separate incident, a second man was charged with possessing a firearm after officers attended a property in the Pendeford area on Thursday.

The officers seized a weapon which is believed to be a converted blank firearm and arrested Sean Capewell.

The 33-year-old has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and threats to kill.

The weapons in both incidents will be forensically examined before being destroyed.

Both men are due to appear on the separate matters before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.