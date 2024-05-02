Man, 49, wanted on recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police are appealing for information on 49-year-old Martin Bill, from Dudley, who is wanted of recall to prison.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police immediately.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Martin Bill?

The 49-year-old from #Dudley is wanted on recall to prison. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/772248/23."