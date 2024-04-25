Police probe after man suffers head injuries in Wolverhampton assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The attack took place in King Street at around 9.15pm on March 24.

A man in his 30s is said to be still recovering after receiving hospital treatment for a head injury.

West Midlands Police has appealed for information on two men as part of the investigation into the assault.

Do you recognise these men?

Anyone who recognises them should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/349347/24.