Police probe after man suffers head injuries in Wolverhampton assault
Police have issued pictures of two men they want to speak to after a man suffered a head injury in an assault in Wolverhampton city centre.
The attack took place in King Street at around 9.15pm on March 24.
A man in his 30s is said to be still recovering after receiving hospital treatment for a head injury.
West Midlands Police has appealed for information on two men as part of the investigation into the assault.
Anyone who recognises them should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/349347/24.