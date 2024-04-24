Police probe after two people hit by BB pellets shot from a moving vehicle

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police officers were called to the scene of a 'drive-by style' shooting on Haslucks Green Road in Shirley, Solihull, at about 4pm on Sunday.

A man was hit by a pellet from a ball-bearing gun that was discharged from a vehicle.

On Monday, another incident was reported at around 8pm on Green Lane, but no-one was injured. Both incidents involved a ball-bearing gun being fired from a vehicle.

Now, West Midlands Police has launched an investigation into the incidents, saying that while it isn't illegal to own a BB gun, firing one at a person or carrying one in the street can cause alarm.

Sergeant Adrian Mills, from the Shirley Neighbourhood Team, said: "CCTV enquiries are underway and we have spoken to a number of witnesses. We have stepped up both plain-clothed and uniformed patrols in and around the area to offer reassurance to the local community.

"If you have any information about these incidents, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police via 101, or by using the Live Chat service on the force website, quoting log number 4794 of April 22.