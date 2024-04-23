Man charged after phones snatched in Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Keegan Ryan, aged 21, was arrested on Monday in the Heath Town area of the city.

He has since been charged with one count of theft and bailed with conditions to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on May 16.

It comes as officers continue investigations into phone thefts in Wolverhampton city centre involving a suspect on a bike.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101.

To speak anonymously, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.