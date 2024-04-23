Killer who fled the country after man fatally stabbed in street faces jail time

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richard Hopley was stabbed in the chest in Underwood Close, Harborne, while trying to drive off from a group of robbers.

The 43-year-old had been driving around a drug dealer but after arriving at the pre-agreed location, he was attacked.

Mr Hopley managed to travel a short distance before collapsing at the wheel and crashing his car in Metchley Lane. He was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

Police identified Mohammed Qasim as being a prime attacker and arrested the 24-year-old from the airport upon his return to the UK last autumn.

Mohammed Qasim

Qasim, of St Saviours Road, Saltley, was convicted on Monday of murder and conspiracy to rob following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court and will be sentenced on Friday.

He is the third man to face jail time for his involvement in the killing, with two others having been jailed for more than 20 years combined for manslaughter last year.

Det Insp Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: "Although two men were convicted over the killing of Mr Hopley last year we knew others were also involved in the fatal attack.

"We identified Qasim as a prime suspect and worked to ensure he was arrested and brought to justice.

"We understand another man was also part of the ambush and these enquiries continue. Our thoughts remain with Mr Hopley's family and friends."