Case adjourned again of man accused of causing death of Darren Whitehouse in Tipton crash

Carlton Betts, aged 27, of Union Street, Tipton, failed to attend Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday through illness

He is accused of causing the death of 43-year-old Darren Whitehouse who was struck by a car in St Mark's Road, Tipton, on February 27, 2021.

The incident led to a £20,000 reward being offered by police for anyone who had information regarding the incident.

Magistrates adjourned the case until Friday June 14.