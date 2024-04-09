Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Isaac Brown died after being knifed in New Square, West Bromwich, at around 9.15pm on April 7.

West Midlands Police said on Tuesday afternoon that the 13-year-old remained in custody for questioning.

He is the second youngster to be arrested on suspicion of Isaac Brown's murder; a 17-year-old detained on Monday remained in custody on Tuesday as enquiries continued.

Isaac Brown

In a tribute to Isaac, his family said: "Isaac is a wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help.

"We are unable to understand what has happened. We just want him back and this not to have happened."

Police at New Square after Isaac Brown's death

Two teenagers have been arrested

West Midlands Police is still urging anyone who has any information about the incident to get in contact via 101 or Live Chat on its website quoting 3772 of 7 April.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.