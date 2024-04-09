Timeline of tragedy: Faces of knife crime victims in the region as another teen dies in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Each face represents a story untold, a future extinguished, and a community left mourning. And it's truly shocking how many of them there are.

RIP

Isaac Brown, 15

Died after a stabbing in New Square, West Bromwich, at around 9pm on Sunday.

Isaac Brown.

Harleigh Hepworth

Stabbed in West Park, Wolverhampton, at 4.30pm, March 7 2024.

Harleigh Hepworth.

Shawn Seesahai, 19

Died on an area of open land off Laburnum Road in the Stowlawn area of Bilston, November 14 2023.

Shawn Seesahai died in November 2023

Terrell Marshall-Williams, 16

Found with stab injuries in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, September 18 2023.

Terrell Marshall-Williams was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton in September last year

Jetmir Pemaj, 33

Died on Harrow Street in Whitmore Reans. July 27 2023.

Jetmir Pemaj.

Ashley Day, 20

Stabbed at a Digbeth party, June 29, 2023.

Ashley Day. Photo: West Midlands Police

Joseph Riches, 16

Stabbed in Stourbridge and later died in Rowley Regis, July 15 2023.

Joseph Riches

Ronique Thomas, 33

Knifed to death in Kings Heath, April 26 2023.

Ronique Thomas.

Kelvin Ward, 50

Stabbed to death during car jacking in Birmingham, April 18 2023.

Kelvin Ward was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich on Tuesday.

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29

Knifed to death in a Walsall nightclub, March 11 2023.

Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Akeem Francis-Kerr who died of a stab wound to the neck during an incident at Valesha's nightclub in Walsall. Issue date: Tuesday September 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Walsall. Photo credit should read: West Midlands Police/PA Wire ..NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder..

Kinga Roskinska, 37

Stabbed to death in Handsworth, March 14 2023.

Kinga Roskinska

Bailey Atkinson, 20

Bloxwich man died after being attacked in Walsall town centre, January 28 2023.

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall

Cody Fisher, 23

Stabbed in nightclub, December 26 2022.

Cody Fisher.

Jack Lowe, 18

Stabbed to death in Darlaston, in December 2022.

Jack Lowe

Krystian Debski, 35

Killed by a knifeman on Soho Road, Handsworth, December 2022.

Krystian Debski

Rommell Holding, 32

Stabbed during a row at a house in Oldbury, September 11 2022.

Rommell Holding.

Sekou Doucoure, 16

Set upon and stabbed to death Lozells, July 2022.

Sekou Doucoure.

Ronan Kanda, 16

Killed yards from his Lanesfield home, June 2022.

Ronan Kanda was stabbed todeath in Wolverhampton

Zane Smart, 15

Died after fight alongside the Shropshire Union Canal, Wolverhampton, May 2022.

Victim – Zane Smart, aged 15

Shannon Stanley, 27

Died after being stabbed in Small Heath, May 2022.

Shannon Stanley

As we confront the stark reality of these losses, may their memories serve as a solemn call to action, urging us to redouble our efforts in the fight against knife crime and to strive for a future where no more young lives are lost to this relentless epidemic.

You can watch the Express & Star's knife crime documentary Grief here: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52297933/grief-the-agony-of-knife-crime-in-the-black-country