Timeline of tragedy: Faces of knife crime victims in the region as another teen dies in West Bromwich
It is a terrible timeline that the Express & Star will continue to publish whenever another young life is needlessly lost. This is a list of victims lost to knife crime in the region in just the last two years, most of them young and with their lives before them.
Each face represents a story untold, a future extinguished, and a community left mourning. And it's truly shocking how many of them there are.
RIP
Isaac Brown, 15
Died after a stabbing in New Square, West Bromwich, at around 9pm on Sunday.
Harleigh Hepworth
Stabbed in West Park, Wolverhampton, at 4.30pm, March 7 2024.
Shawn Seesahai, 19
Died on an area of open land off Laburnum Road in the Stowlawn area of Bilston, November 14 2023.
Terrell Marshall-Williams, 16
Found with stab injuries in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, September 18 2023.
Jetmir Pemaj, 33
Died on Harrow Street in Whitmore Reans. July 27 2023.
Ashley Day, 20
Stabbed at a Digbeth party, June 29, 2023.
Joseph Riches, 16
Stabbed in Stourbridge and later died in Rowley Regis, July 15 2023.
Ronique Thomas, 33
Knifed to death in Kings Heath, April 26 2023.
Kelvin Ward, 50
Stabbed to death during car jacking in Birmingham, April 18 2023.
Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29
Knifed to death in a Walsall nightclub, March 11 2023.
Kinga Roskinska, 37
Stabbed to death in Handsworth, March 14 2023.
Bailey Atkinson, 20
Bloxwich man died after being attacked in Walsall town centre, January 28 2023.
Cody Fisher, 23
Stabbed in nightclub, December 26 2022.
Jack Lowe, 18
Stabbed to death in Darlaston, in December 2022.
Krystian Debski, 35
Killed by a knifeman on Soho Road, Handsworth, December 2022.
Rommell Holding, 32
Stabbed during a row at a house in Oldbury, September 11 2022.
Sekou Doucoure, 16
Set upon and stabbed to death Lozells, July 2022.
Ronan Kanda, 16
Killed yards from his Lanesfield home, June 2022.
Zane Smart, 15
Died after fight alongside the Shropshire Union Canal, Wolverhampton, May 2022.
Shannon Stanley, 27
Died after being stabbed in Small Heath, May 2022.
As we confront the stark reality of these losses, may their memories serve as a solemn call to action, urging us to redouble our efforts in the fight against knife crime and to strive for a future where no more young lives are lost to this relentless epidemic.
You can watch the Express & Star's knife crime documentary Grief here: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52297933/grief-the-agony-of-knife-crime-in-the-black-country