Shoppers and workers say they 'do not feel safe' after Isaac Brown, 15, stabbed to death in West Bromwich

Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally stabbed in New Square, West Bromwich, on Sunday around 9.15pm. He died shortly afterwards despite paramedics battling to save his life.

Isaac Brown

West Midlands Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody for questioning.

He was fatally stabbed outside the Odeon cinema.

In tribute to Isaac, his family said: “Isaac is a wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help."

Police were called to the scene near New Street shortly after 9.15pm.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead.

Following the tragic incident, shoppers and workers told the Express & Star they feel "unsafe" and "worried" for their own children.

Others agreed that they do not come to the area past a certain time because of "antisocial behaviour".