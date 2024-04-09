'Dangerous' sex offender jailed for 28 years for historic crimes

Pete Leigh Rogerson, 58, from Tamworth, abused the survivors before they bravely came forward.

Staffordshire Police began gathering evidence against Rogerson in April 2019, after the offences were reported to them by the victims.

The force said its officers worked tirelessly over a period of four years to support the survivors, gather evidence, and finally put Rogerson behind bars.

Following a 10-day trial in September 2023, Rogerson was found guilty at Stoke-On-Trent Crown Court for a total of 24 sexual offences.

The offences included 10 counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual assault of a child, five counts of indecent assault, two counts of engaging in sexual activity without consent and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

On Friday, April 5, Rogerson was handed a 28-year prison sentence with a six-year suspended license period.

He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and put on the sex offenders' register for life.

Detective Constable Alex Goldman, from Staffordshire Police's public protection unit, said: "The survivors in this case have been paramount in making sure Rogerson answers to his crimes and is imprisoned for the longest possible time.

"Their bravery throughout this investigation has been incredible and I’d like to recognise everything they’ve done over the last four years to help us put a dangerous man behind bars and seek the toughest possible punishment.

"We are committed to pursuing perpetrators of violence, abuse and intimidation against women and girls (VAIWG) as robustly as possible and I hope this serves as an example of that.

"Officers will do everything within their power to bring those responsible to justice and to support survivors as much as possible."