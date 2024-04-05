Walsall drug dealer set for decade behind bars over large scale sale and supply of cocaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

William Stokes was sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, April 2 after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The 35-year-old, of Aldridge Road, Walsall, was captured on CCTV handing over money to an associate as part of a drug deal in Sutton Coldfield on March 31, 2020.

West Midlands Police said he had set up the meeting via the encrypted messaging service EncroChat and arrived in his company car at the location, a car park off Boldmere Road, to make a payment of £96,000 for cocaine.

The force said it started to look closely into Stokes’s activities, unearthing further encrypted messages detailing numerous drug transactions over a four-month period from March to June 2020.

When decoded, the messages revealed the scale of Stokes’s business with kilograms of cocaine being exchanged in deals each worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Some of the cocaine seized as part of the operation. Photo: West Midlands Police

Data extracted also showed that Stokes, who operated under the EncroChat handle ‘Trendybuster’, had connections in the drugs trade in Europe and, following a comprehensive investigation, he was arrested on January 29, 2023.

When questioned by officers, he initially denied that he was the person caught on CCTV handing over cash, claiming instead that his company car must have been used by a work colleague.

Stokes did later admit to using the Trendybuster name, but insisted that he only used this in an attempt to become a sports agent at an elite level, while also denying having ever sent any of the drug related messages.

With more evidence gathered against him, Stokes decided to change his plea and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

DCI Peter Cooke, from the Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: "William Stokes shifted a significant amount of class A drugs over a relatively short period of time, and that showed us he was a major player in this illicit trade.

William Stokes will spend more than 10 years behind bars. Photo: West Midlands Police

“While Stokes claimed he turned to selling drugs to cover gambling debts, he has been rightly deprived of his liberty as a result of his actions.

"Drugs and their associated crimes cause untold misery within our communities.

"We’re pleased to see Stokes off the streets and we’ll continue to target those like him who are involved in the illegal supply and distribution of drugs.”