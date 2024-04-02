Woman accused of robbing Tesco store and 'threatening staff with syringe' due to appear in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jodie Westwood is accused of stealing from Tesco Express on Highland Road on March 16 and 31 where a shop worker was allegedly threatened with a syringe.

The 40-year-old was arrested on King Street in connection with the offences yesterday and was later charged with two counts of theft from a shop and using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

She is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 3.