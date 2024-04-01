Police fight back with multiple Easter arrests after series of robberies in the Black Country

A 43-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested after alcohol was stolen and a security guard threatened with a knife at a supermarket in Oldbury.

Over in Willenhall, a bottle of alcohol was stolen from a shop and workers were threatened with a knife.

After speaking to witnesses, officers arrested a 59-year-old from Willenhall on suspicion of robbery. A knife was also recovered.

In Wolverhampton, a mobile phone and cash was stolen from a man while he was waiting at the bus station.

Following enquiries, officers arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of robbery.

The series of incidents were not limited to the Black Country though.

In Birmingham, a taxi was damaged and the driver was injured. During an altercation, a man attempted to drive off in the taxi. A man, aged 24, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

In Coventry, a shop keeper was threatened with a knife and cash was stolen from the till.

Shortly after, officers arrested a man, aged 45, on suspicion of robbery. A knife and a sum of cash was also recovered.

All people arrested remain in custody for questioning.