The 'complex and challenging' investigation into Bailey Atkinson's murder which 'haunts' officers

West Midlands Police launched a massive investigation immediately after Mr Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall town centre on January 28 last year.

More than 70 officers were seconded to the operation which quickly found CCTV of the attack, identified the suspects and launched simultaneous manhunts to arrest them.

And today after a ten-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court, seven teenagers, who were aged between 15 and 18 at the time of the attack, have been found guilty of the murder.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands Police Homicide Unit, led the investigation into Mr Atkinson's murder.

He told the Express & Star: "We welcome the verdicts from the jury. A number of extremely dangerous individuals have been taken off the street, and hopefully that will be comfort to Bailey's family and close friends."

DI Mahon also praised the community of Walsall for helping with the investigation, including the members of the public who witnessed the horrifying attack.