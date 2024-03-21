Drug gang jailed for almost 50 years between them after ringleader fled across three continents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joshua Poulton was instrumental in the distribution of hundreds of kilos of cocaine across the West Midlands.

The 29-year-old was also the main supplier in parts of Birmingham, including Acocks Green and Shirley.

In November 2021, police moved in to arrest him as he drove on Coventry Road, Small Heath, but he made off and abandoned his vehicle.

An international manhunt was launched as Poulton moved from the United Arab Emirates to South America, Portugal and finally Spain, where he was detained at a road block in Estepona in August 2022.

In July of last year, Poulton, of Louise Court, Shirley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine at Birmingham Crown Court and was jailed on Friday for 15 years and six months.

Ringleader Joshua Poulton has been jailed for 15 and a half years

During the investigation, Ashleigh Emery was identified as Poulton's right-hand man.

Seeing a number of his associates arrested, the 37-year-old fled to Dubai but in September of last year, he returned to the UK and handed himself in.

Emery, of Station Road in Lapworth, Warwickshire, was also jailed on Friday for 12 years.

Three further accomplices were arrested in the Autumn of 2022 and sentenced for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Clockwise - Asleigh Emery - Keith Kirby - Shaun O'Keefe - Jack Emery have been jailed

Keith Kirby, aged 37 from The Green, Northfield, has been sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.

Jack Emery, aged 32, of Buckbury Croft, Solihull received a six-year sentence.

Shaun O’Keefe, aged 38, of Cateswell Road, Hall Green, was jailed for four years and five months.

In bringing down the drugs ring, police seized £100,000 in cash and more than 15 kilos of Class A drugs.

More than 15 kilos of cocaine was seized by police

Det Constable Lewis Poppitt, from the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit at West Midlands Police, said: “This was a complex investigation which has already seen nine other accomplices jailed for more than 59 years over the past 15 months.

“We have seized more than 15 kilos of cocaine and £100,000 pounds in cash through their ill-gotten gains.

“Detailed phone analysis has helped secure convictions for these five and I am pleased they have received lengthy sentences.”

The convictions come as part of Operation Target, which sees the region's police force tackle serious and organised crime.