Woman to appear in court accused of stealing hundreds of pounds of items from beauty store

Anisha Shoker, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and shoplifting.

She is accused of stealing hundreds of pounds of items from a health and beauty store on Bearwood Road, Smethwick, on March 2.

Shoker is also accused of stealing cash from a woman’s handbag on Adkins Lane, Smethwick, on March 4.

She is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month.