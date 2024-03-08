Woman to appear in court accused of stealing hundreds of pounds of items from beauty store
A woman is set to appear in court accused of stealing hundreds of pounds of items from a beauty store.
By Lisa O'Brien
Anisha Shoker, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and shoplifting.
She is accused of stealing hundreds of pounds of items from a health and beauty store on Bearwood Road, Smethwick, on March 2.
Shoker is also accused of stealing cash from a woman’s handbag on Adkins Lane, Smethwick, on March 4.
She is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month.