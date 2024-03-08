Man pleads guilty to sending malicious and 'threatening' emails to Walsall MP
A man who ignored a restraining order to send malicious emails to a Walsall MP, causing her to feel threatened and alarmed, will face his fate at crown court next month after being convicted.
By Lisa O'Brien
Gene Matthews has admitted he sent Valerie Vaz, MP for Walsall South, abusive messages about his previous convictions and used offensive language to accuse her of being racist.
The four emails were sent on February 20 over a period of half an hour.
The 53-year-old, of Lucknow Road, Willenhall, pleaded guilty to one count of sending offensive/indecent communications and one count of breaching a restraining order at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.