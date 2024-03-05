Man charged with attempted kidnap after two women attacked in Walsall

Rambo Baeram, aged 24, from Walsall, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a first hearing. He has been remanded in custody until then.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "It follows an incident last Saturday (March 2) when a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man and attacked close to the Broadway.

"The charges also relate to an incident in the early hours of February 28 on Scarborough Road when a woman, in her 20s, was also approached and assaulted by a man."

The spokesman added: "We're dedicated to tackling violence against women and girls, putting those who have been subjected to these offences at the heart of this work and supporting them through every step of the journey."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, get in touch with the police at www.west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/sexual-assault