Two people arrested after man stabbed during disorder on Birmingham road

The violent incident unfolded on Birchfield Road, Perry Barr, at around 11.50pm on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene to reports that a man had been stabbed.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Another man was also taken to hospital to be checked over but has since been discharged.

A 21-year-old man and 25-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and speaking to witnesses to piece together what happened.

A "number of cars" left at the scene of the disorder are being forensically analysed.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website quoting log 5725 of February 29, or by calling 101.