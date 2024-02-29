Express & Star TV documentary on knife crime discussed by MPs in Parliament

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills Wendy Morton questioned Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt during business questions about the banning of certain weapons online.

During the question, she referenced the Express & Star's heart-wrenching documentary Grief, which showcases the stark realities of the knife crime epidemic gripping the Black Country.

The film features two grieving parents, a mother and a father, one from Wendy Morton's constituency, bravely sharing their haunting stories of loss.

She said: "The emotional aftermath and the devastated lives after violent knife crime has been highlighted in a recent, very powerful documentary titled Grief produced locally in the West Midlands by the Express & Star, and it's a really poignant reminder and a call for action and awareness.

"It features the brave stories of two grieving families - two sets of parents - one from my constituency.

"I know the home secretary takes this issue very seriously," she continued.

"But can my right honourable friend provide us with an update on when we will see legislation coming forward to deliver a ban on machetes and zombie style knives?"

Penny Mordaunt responded: "Can I thank my right honourable friend for all the work she is doing on this issue.

"I've witnessed this first hand having visited her constituency with one set of those parents that she mentions, and I would praise them for all the work they're doing in turning the tragedy that befell them into some positive action.

"She kindly mentions that the home secretary is committed to this issue, and is continually looking at what more can be done," she continued.

"I think the particular statutory instrument that she is referring to was laid before parliament on the 25th of January.

"It's currently on remaining orders, and is to be debated in both houses yet.

"But I think that will be extremely soon and she knows that we are making progress on that."

The poster for the doucmentary.

You can watch the full documentary here: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52297933