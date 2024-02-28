Interim ban as dangerous driver to be sentenced later

Jordan Jones, aged 28, was arrested after an incident relating to a Nissan Juke being driven along the A4124 which runs from Brownhills to Blakenhall Heath on January 19 last year.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday where it was heard that he previously pleaded guilty to an offence of dangerous driving, was given an interim disqualification and is due to be sentenced.

The matter was adjourned for reports and for Jones, of Griffiths Drive, Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, to get legal representation.

He was bailed until April.