Three men arrested on suspicion of stealing suitcase full of expensive jewellery

West Midlands Police were called to reports that the suitcase, which was full of thousands of pounds-worth of jewellery, had been stolen from Dudley Road in Birmingham.

The force said that enquiries made following the theft of the suitcase on Thursday afternoon led officers to West Bromwich and a silver BMW, which failed to stop.

A chase then followed, with the traffic officers stopping the car on Kendrick Way and arresting the driver and two passengers, as well as recovering the jewellery.

Three men, aged between 50 and 57-years-old were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, while the driver was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop, with all three men remaining in custody while questioning continues.

