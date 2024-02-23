Robber tried to snatch motorist's handbag to feed £300-a-day cocaine habit

Neino Scarrett was a passenger in a passing silver Seat that pulled up next to the woman's Nissan in Locarno Road in Tipton on October 10, 2021 at about 10.45am.

The defendant, who was armed with a metal bar, got out and smashed the wing mirror and a side window while swearing and shouting at the owner to hand over her bag which she bravely refused to do.

He blamed a £300-a-day cocaine habit for his criminal actions.

Mr Omar Majid, prosecuting barrister, played camera footage of the incident at the sentencing hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court sitting at Park Hall on ThursdayHe said: "The defendant reached into her car and grabbed hold of the handbag. While he was trying to take it he was calling her names and saying 'give me the money'.

"They were both holding the strap and it broke. He walked round to the driver's side with the bar and tried to break the window. She pressed on the horn to attract attention to what was happening and called out to her neighbour who approached.

"The defendant then made off in the car."

Mr Majid said the incident was reported to the police who pursued it. He said the vehicle halted and three males fled on foot, but Scarrett, aged 36, remained inside and was arrested.

He said while the investigation was underway, on June 25 the following year Scarrett's mobile phone was found in a property in Roseville Court, Dudley, which had been burgled and keys and a £13,000 Ford van stolen. He was easily identified as a result.

The court heard Scarrett, of Beddow Avenue, Coseley, has 12 convictions for 30 offences dating to 2003 including being jailed for seven years in 2012 for robbery and handling.

Last September he was jailed for 22 months suspended for two years for stealing a Ford Kuga from a pensioner in Central Drive, Coseley in April 2020.

Solicitor advocate Mr Stephen Hamblett, defending, said Scarrett was "remorseful" and had dropped drugs since the latest offences. He said the defendant had split with his partner and returned to his old ways.

Sentencing him the recorder Mr Rupert Jones said: "There is no victim impact statement, but I'm sure the owner of the car must have been in fear and distress if not terrified."

"It is in everyone's interest that you use your time in custody in a positive way," he added.

For admitting attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and burglary Scarrett was jailed for a total of three years and eight months. He must serve half before being released on licence and he must pay the victims' surcharge.

Mr Jones also revoked the suspended sentence and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapon.