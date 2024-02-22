Careless driver crashed high performance BMW straight into roundabout leaving passenger with spine injuries

Talvinder Khera suffered three broken vertebrae after the BMW M5 failed to negotiate the A457 Soho Way island junction with Cranford Street in Smethwick at about 9.30pm on April 30 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard the vehicle was driven at speeds of up to 60mph and was airborne as it struck the roundabout before landing on the opposite side of the carriageway, facing oncoming traffic.

Car driver Satvinder Singh Sunner was jailed on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to offences of causing serious injury by inconsiderate driving and driving with excess alcohol.

His breath test measured 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.