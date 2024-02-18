Faces of two men jailed for their part in Pelsall death crash which killed a man who was a passenger in one of their cars

James Sheridan was a back seat passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta when it collided with a grey VW Golf in Norton Road shortly before midnight on 23 June, 2021. He died at the scene and four others were injured

Ethan Holness and Frederick Rogers were jailed for a total of 17 and a half years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday

Both drivers were over the speed limit at the time of the crash at the junction with Norton Road, just before midnight.

Investigators established the Fiesta, driven by Holness, had been travelling at up to 72mph in the 30 mph zone, as it approached the lights at the junction with Lichfield Road and Wolverhampton Road. The car had been stolen two days earlier in the Telford area and was travelling on cloned plates.

Ethan Holness

It went through those lights as they turned amber but travelling in the opposite direction was the Golf, being driven by Rogers at around 60mph.

It also went through the junction despite the lights being on red and the cars collided.

The scene of the crash at the junction of Norton Road and Wolverhampton Road in Pelsall. Photo: SnapperSK.

The scene of the crash at the junction of Norton Road and Wolverhampton Road in Pelsall. Photo: SnapperSK.

Rogers failed a roadside breath test and a further blood sample showed he had 111 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood – the legal limit is 80.

Frederick Rogers

He and Holness were sentenced for death by dangerous driving on Friday.

Rogers, aged 34, of of Hospital Lane in Cheslyn Hay, was sentenced to 10 years and disqualified from driving for six years and seven months. He will also have to pass an extended test once the disqualification has ended.

Holness, aged 21,of Dickinson Avenue in Wolverhampton, was sentenced to seven years and six months and disqualified from driving for five years. He will have to pass a extended test once the disqualification has ended. He was also given a concurrent sentence for stealing the Ford Fiesta in Telford.

Detective Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a complex investigation and through forensic work we have pieced together what happened that evening. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of James.”