Walsall-based footballer sentenced for role in 'disgraceful and sickening' city centre brawl
One of four men sentenced after a 'disgraceful and sickening' city centre brawl in Nottingham used to play for AFC Telford United, it has emerged.
Centre midfielder Sam McLintock, 23, had his contract at AFC Telford United terminated after just seven games and five starts in 2022 following an incident during a home fixture against Brackley.
McLintock, who now plays for Rushall Olympic in Walsall, was one of four men who punched and kicked multiple victims during a drunken city centre brawl have appeared in court.
One victim was left with a broken jaw after violence erupted in Nottingham city centre.
Another man was left with a laceration to his ear, while another suffered cuts and bruises after a series of clashes involving two groups of young men.
McLintock and his co-defendants Declan Doherty, aged 24, Tommy Ledwidge, aged 23, and Callum O’Shaughnessy, aged 23, were each captured on CCTV and mobile phone footage as they repeatedly targeted their victims.