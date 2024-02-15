Jailed: Prolific supermarket thief believed to have struck over 500 times in £18k crime spree

Samad Ali stole from 40 stores across the region, mainly striking in Birmingham and the Black Country, during a crime spree between October 2022 and April last year.

He also struck further afield in Staffordshire, Coventry and West Mercia and often targeted the same shop multiple times.

On the latest occasion, the 26-year-old was spotted by a security worker in Minworth, Sutton Coldfield, who recognised him as a prime suspect for stealing from the supermarket previously.

The employee followed Ali to his car and attempted to stop him driving off.

However, Ali drove at the security worker and carried him "some distance" on the bonnet of his car before the man came off.

The security worker was not seriously injured in the dramatic ordeal, which was witnessed by an off-duty police officer.

Police complied a range of evidence which led them to identifying Ali as being responsible for the series of offences and he was arrested at his home.

A baton was discovered by officers at his address when he was detained.

Ali, of Lansdowne Road, Lozells, pleaded guilty to 64 counts of theft and asked for further 447 similar offences to be taken into consideration.

He also admitted dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ali was jailed for two years at Birmingham Crown Court on February 7.

PC Sohail Khan, from the Birmingham Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at West Midlands Police, said: "Ali was a prolific thief who repeatedly took items from supermarkets across the region.

"Given the amount of offences I have absolutely no doubt he would have continued to steal had we not stopped him.

"He was not concerned about harming others and it's just fortunate the security worker was not more seriously hurt."

He is believed to have taken over £18,000 worth of items.