Hammer-wielding robber stole flatbed truck and van - and had weapon at shopping centre

Carl Mowles, of no fixed abode, went on a crime spree in Walsall, Willenhall and Handsworth last November.

Mowles pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, after being spotted with a hammer at Brackendale Shopping Centre, Willenhall, at 8.45pm on November 21 and on the same day at Old Birchills.

Three days earlier, Mowles broke into a property in Stockwell Road, Handsworth and stole a flatbed truck and two drums of engine oil to the value of £5000, and in the same week stole a Ford Transit from a Handsworth resident.