Hammer-wielding robber stole flatbed truck and van - and had weapon at shopping centre

A hammer-wielding robber who stole a flatbed truck and a Ford Transit van in a crime spree will have to wait to find out how long he is spending behind bars.

By Adam Smith
Brackendale Shopping Centre, Stroud Avenue

Carl Mowles, of no fixed abode, went on a crime spree in Walsall, Willenhall and Handsworth last November.

Mowles pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, after being spotted with a hammer at Brackendale Shopping Centre, Willenhall, at 8.45pm on November 21 and on the same day at Old Birchills.

Three days earlier, Mowles broke into a property in Stockwell Road, Handsworth and stole a flatbed truck and two drums of engine oil to the value of £5000, and in the same week stole a Ford Transit from a Handsworth resident.

