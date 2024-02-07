Arrest as man among 'Dudley's most wanted' is finally found

Officers based Brierley Hill Police Station posted on social media how they discovered the man described as "one of Dudley's most wanted".

@BrierleyHillWMP posted on X: "#Arrest early start for the team today to locate one of Dudleys most wanted.

"After numerous enquiries we have located him inside an address and he is now in custody on suspicion of escaping lawful custody. #DYcrimeteam"