Three arrested over Birmingham shooting

Officers also said they recovered a gun after executing a warrant in the city on Sunday morning.

One man, aged 48 and two men, both aged 45, were arrested after firearms officers carried out the warrant at an address on Hamstead Road.

All three men remain in detention as police continue their enquiries.

The arrests relate to an incident in the early hours of Thursday morning, when a man was presented at hospital with gunshot injuries.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who has any information is being urged to contact us via Live Chat on the police website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/169326/24.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.