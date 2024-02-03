Men charged with kidnap, false imprisonment, assault and robbery following raids in Walsall and Smethwick

Mohammed Jamil, 39, of no fixed abode; Idris Ahmed, 27, of Alexandra Road, Walsall; and Mohammed Saadh, 23, of Chipperfield Road, Birmingham have all been charged with kidnap, false imprisonment, assault and robbery.

Jamil and Ahmed were arrested following a warrant at a premises in Walsall on January 25.

Officers had initially executed a warrant in Smethwick on January 22. No arrests were made there but they say they recovered property.

Further enquiries led to the arrest of Saadh on January 30.

All three men appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on January 26 for a first hearing.

They were all remanded into custody to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 23.

DI Jacqueline Nicholson, complex investigation manager at Force CID, said: “Officers worked hard on this investigation after a man was brutally assaulted and robbed after being dragged into a car in Tipton in November last year.

“The man continues to recover from his ordeal.“