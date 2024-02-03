Father accused of murdering baby son says complex brain injury was 'caused by trip'

Six-month-old Kairo Hollick succumbed to his injuries in hospital three days after suffering non-survivable brain injury, at least two skull fractures and a fracture to his right arm on February 9, 2020.

Giving evidence on Friday, David Hollick, of Walsall, claimed he was carrying the baby when he tripped on a step and ‘clumsily’ dropped his son on the floor.

He denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Under cross-examination by lead prosecutor David Mason KC at Birmingham Crown Court, Hollick said he did not shake or strike Kairo causing him catastrophic brain trauma.

Mr Mason put to him: "You do keep saying that and I accept that you were a loving father. I in no way dispute that, but you lost it that night."