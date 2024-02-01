Stolen cars used in Bailey Atkinson 'murder' failed to stop for police hours earlier, jury told

Bailey Atkinson narrowly avoided being run over by the two cars in central Walsall in the early hours of January 28 but the occupants of the cars got out and chased him down on foot before beating and slashing him with blades, then getting back in the cars and speeding off when members of the public approached the scene. The whole attack lasted minutes and was caught on CCTV.

Mr Atkinson was left to die in Walsall High Street at about 1.20am with a blade lodged in his back and he was pronounced dead later that morning. Meanwhile the attackers took the cars, a silver Toyota Verso and a dark Seat Leon, to an area off Keasden Grove in Willenhall and burnt them out before calling taxis to get home.

Nine people were seen on CCTV footage walking away from where the cars were burning, and nine teenagers are standing trial at Nottingham Crown Court for the murder of Mr Atkinson.