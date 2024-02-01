Response officers rushed to the scene in the early mornings of Bearwood Road, Smethwick on Monday, January 29, to reports of a burglary.

However, on arrival, officers quickly found a drug grow operation taking place at the address, with 435 plants spanning over two floors at the address, worth an estimated £435,000.

The electricity meter had also been bypassed to power the grow.

Announcing the seizure, West Midlands Police said: "Response officers were called to reports of a burglary on Bearwood Road, Smethwick on Monday, January 29, in the early hours of morning.

"When officers arrived, they discovered a cannabis grow at the address over two floors totalling 435."

The plants were taken away to be destroyed following the bust.

The spokesperson continued: "The electricity meter had also been bypassed to power the grow.

"All cannabis plants seized from the address will be destroyed."

West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, quoting 20/183529/24.