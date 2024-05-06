No licence, no MOT and no licence plate - Officers take ATV off the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The vehicle, known as an ATV, was seen being driven up a steep hill on a fast road by officers from Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit, who stopped the vehicle.

Further checks found the driver had no licence and no insurance, while the ATV was found to have no MOT, no number plates, no lights, an insecure load and mirrors which were not positioned.

The officers subsequently reported the driver and also seized the vehicle.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "This ATV was being driven up a steep hill on a fast road in the shade of trees and almost invisible.

Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

The seizure of the ATV was made under Operation Lightning, Staffordshire Police’s dedicated operation focusing on road safety.

It aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads of Staffordshire and to disrupt and deter criminals from using the road network.