Jury shown footage of alleged killers on dance floor before killing

Cody, 23, was enjoying Boxing Day, 2022, when he was attacked inside Crane nightclub, Digbeth, where he died after having a knife plunged into his chest.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court have seen CCTV footage of Remy Gordon, Kami Carpenter and Reegan Anderson driving to the club and entering the premises.

Cameras from inside the club show the dance floor clearly and Birmingham Homicide’s CCTV expert Detective Constable Spencer Jenkins is giving evidence after meticulously compiling a timeline of pictures from a multitude of cameras.

Inside the club revellers can be seen enjoying themselves totally unaware about the horror about to unfold.