CCTV released after man seen masturbating while talking to woman on board train
Police investigating reports of a man masturbating on a train between Birmingham Moor Street and Shirley have released an image in connection with the incident.
By Mark Morris
Published
It happened at 9.30pm on Monday, January 1.
A man sat opposite a woman and started masturbating under his trousers while engaging her in conversation.
Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 687 of 01/01/2024
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.