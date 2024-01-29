More arrests made following violent scenes at Black Country derby

Six people were arrested in connection with trouble at the Hawthorns during the FA Cup game between Wolves and Albion, with officers vowing to make further arrests in connection with the violence.

The violence halted play for 38 minutes, with fighting erupting close to the area in the stands reserved for the players' families, while missiles were also thrown by both sets of supporters following the visitors' second goal.

Four West Brom supporters and two Wolves fans were arrested, and all have since been bailed while the investigation continues.

Those arrested include a 16-year-old held on suspicion of an offensive weapon after he was stopped by officers using Section 60 stop and search powers in a pub before the game.

Other arrests made include a 29-year-old man arrested for affray after violence in one of the stands and a 24-year-old man arrested for violent disorder after pushing towards officers.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested for violent disorder, as well as for assaulting police officers after pushing one officer to the floor and kicking out at another.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after picking up a corner flag and brandishing it as a weapon, while a 58-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a police officer after throwing punches at officers.

Chief Inspector Tim Robinson, from the force's football department, said: “What we saw yesterday was completely unacceptable violence directed at both fans and officers, which sadly led to the suspension of the game.

“No football fan wants to see that. It’s important to stress however that it was very much a minority of fans involved in the trouble, and the vast majority of supporters were a credit to their clubs.

“Our policing operation was very much targeted against those who we know or suspect are involved in football violence, and our priority at all times is keeping people safe.

“A number of officers have been injured, and we have already started the process of reviewing evidence including body worn video and CCTV to ensure that we identify and arrest all of those involved over the coming days and weeks.

“We’ll be working with both clubs and the FA. Those involved in the disorder can expect to receive club bans and wider football banning orders.”

Four people were confirmed to have been treated by ambulance staff during the violence, with West Midlands Ambulance Service confirming that one person was injured during the incident, while three others were suffering from existing medical conditions, with one taken to Sandwell hospital for further assessment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A total of four patients were treated after disorder took place at the West Bromwich Albion versus Wolverhampton Wanderers FA Cup match at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich.

"Of those, only one was as a result of an injury sustained in the incident.

"The man was treated at the scene and discharged.

"A further three patients were suffering from existing medical complaints.

"Of those, one was taken to Sandwell Hospital for further assessment; two others were assessed at the ground and discharged."