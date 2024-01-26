Man who carried out brutal attack on Wolverhampton father and raped two woman faces life sentence

Carl Ellitts admitted the murder of 48-year-old Roy Deeley-Price when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Before the murder he had carried out a number of robberies and two rapes against vulnerable people, all in Wolverhampton.

Murder victim Roy Deeley-Price

Mr Deeley-Price had been found with serious injuries in Tettenhall Road on 29 May last year and was tragically confirmed dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old also admitted three further robberies, an assault with intention to rob and was found guilty of raping two women following a trial which has now concluded. He will be sentenced on February 12.

West Midlands Police officers secured CCTV which proved crucial. It showed Ellitts approach Mr Deeley-Price as he had visited an ATM at a nearby petrol station on Tettenhall Road to withdraw cash shortly before 10pm on the evening of May 28.

CCTV footage showed the two men engaging in conversation before they both left the forecourt area. It captured the two men grappling before Ellitts tripped Mr Deeley- Price, holding him on the ground on his back and by his throat.

He then stamped on Mr Deeley’s head and face up to six times knocking him unconscious before kicking him again to the head.

Ellitts walked away, but less than a minute later returned and dragged Mr Deeley-Price’s body into a nearby bush before carrying out another vicious attack on him. His body was discovered the following morning.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Deeley-Price had suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his face and head.