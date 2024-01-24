15-year-old boy charged with the murder of Muhammad Hassam Ali in Birmingham

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, was found seriously injured just before 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon. He was rushed to hospital but later died.

The teenager will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25.

A second boy, also aged 15, has been released on police bail with strict conditions.

West Midlands Police added: "Our investigation is ongoing as we continue to analyse CCTV and examine forensic opportunities."

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the Homicide unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Muhammad.

“We have now charged a boy over Muhammad’s death but our enquiries continue. We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Saturday just before 3.30pm and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 2619 of 20/1/2024."