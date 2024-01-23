Watch: Moment police dog finds suspect following 'break in' at bank in Smethwick

Last night, officers arrested two teenagers after a man was threatened with a knife just before 8pm off Great Bridge, Tipton.

His mobile phone and charger were stolen.

Following an area search by firearms officers, two boys were stopped and detained nearby.

Thanks to the help of one of the Sandwell team police dogs, the victim’s phone and a knife were also recovered.

PD Riot.

Police said the two boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday evening.

But their work overnight wasn't done yet.

In the early hours of this morning, police dogs were once again in action and managed to track down an aggravated burglary suspect.

At around 2.30am officers were alerted to a break in at a bank on Cape Hill.

PD Riot found a suspect in a nearby garden. A man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and also remains in custody for questioning.