Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was targeted by a group of people in Walsall town centre in the early hours of January 28 last year. A murder trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard that two cars were involved in the fatal attack.

CCTV footage from that night has been played back to the courtroom this week and shows a silver Toyota Verso and a dark Seat Leon driving at Mr Atkinson at around 1.20am before the occupants of the cars are seen getting out and attacking him with weapons.

The court heard on Monday that the murderers, some of whom wore masks and hoods, acted "like lions on prey" in the attack which left Mr Atkinson with almost 100 injuries. He was rushed to hospital while they fled, but he was pronounced dead just before 3am.

Nine teenagers are on trial accused of the murder of Mr Atkinson.