Police catch up with teenage off-road bikers in Dudley

Officers responded quickly to reports of off-road bikes causing a nuisance around Wren’s Nest and the Castle Hill Woods area of Dudley on Saturday afternoon, dispersing the group and arresting a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was released on bail and referred to our youth offending team.

Dudley Neighbourhood Policing Manager, Inspector Sarah Smyth, said: “We take the issue of off-road bikes being ridden in an antisocial manner very seriously as we know how much it upsets residents.

“It’s disruptive and distressing and people often feel intimated by these riders. It’s also potentially very dangerous. But as we showed on Saturday, we’re not just going to give a telling off to those involved. We’ll make arrests and we’ll seize bikes so anyone taking part in this activity should understand the consequences.

“We’ll continue to work with partners including the local authority to prevent and curb this behaviour.”

If you have any information about bike-related anti-social behaviour in your community, report it online via LiveChat on our website or call 101.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. We are particularly keen to know who are using these bikes and where they are being stored.