Teenage city centre stabbing victim killed in possible case of 'mistaken identity' - police

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, died from his injuries after he was stabbed in Victoria Square on Saturday, and a manhunt is underway for his killers.

Muhammad's family has released a photo of their beloved son and are being supported by officers as investigations continues. They have requested their privacy be respected at this time.

Police are combing CCTV and carrying out further enquiries to establish who was responsible for Muhammad's death, which is not being treated as gang-related.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "This is a tragic case of a young man being killed in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

"We are still trying to establish the motive and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area just before 3.30pm yesterday.

"We are especially looking for any photos or video footage from the surrounding area which may help us identify those responsible."

She added: "If you were walking through the area at the time, or a visitor who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House, we would like to hear from you as you may have vital information or evidence."

Anybody with information for the investigation should contact the police via Live Chat online, or by calling 101, and quote log 2619 of January 20.

The force has also activated its Major Incident Public Portal. Find it here mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23N34-PO1.