Officers are appealing for information after gunshots in Caldmore Green on Friday evening.

The shots were fired at a shop front just before 5.40pm and a window was damaged but nobody was injured, according to West Midlands Police.

The force said in a statement: "It's understood the gun shots were fired from a vehicle which then made off.

"We're carrying out extensive CCTV and other enquiries to establish who was involved and why.

"We know how concerning this will have been and we've increased patrols in the area.

"As part of our investigation we're particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in Caldmore Green at the time and has dashcam footage.

"Anyone with information can speak to our officers in the area, or contact us via Live Chat on our website. You can also call 101, quoting 20/19746/24."